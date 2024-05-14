Man Strapped With ‘Explosive’ Arrested In A Banking Hall In Plateau

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A man has been arrested in a bank in Dadinkowa, Jos South local government area of Plateau State after he was caught with an explosive strapped around his stomach.

The yet-to-be-identified had reportedly entered the bank and approached the frontline teller, pretending to withdraw money.

Advertisement

He dropped a note to the attendant indicating he had strapped explosives and would detonate if he was not given a huge amount of money running in millions.

The frontline teller alerted the management and the customers were carefully asked to exit the bank, and the suspect was found existing with the customers.

Officials of the bank told journalists that the suspect was subsequently intercepted by the bank security guards, who later handed him over to the state’s Anti-bomb squad and was taken to Rantya police station for further investigation.

Bank officials said the explosive was not detected upon the suspect’s entrance because it was fake.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER contacted the state police spokesperson, Alfred Alabo for further information on the matter, but as of press time, he was yet to react to the calls, and the queries sent to his phone line.

Meanwhile, developments in Zamfara State revealed the arrest of a terrorist informant, Hamisu Abdullahi, who reportedly assisted bandits in coordinating attacks.

The vigilant group in Zamfara, called Askarawa, arrested the suspect on Monday in Kabrawa in Maru local government area and handed him over to the police.

The suspect reportedly spied on the activities of targeted communities including troops of the Nigerian Army in the state.

When he was interrogated, Abdullahi confessed to having revealed troops’ movements and position to his bandits’ collaborators.