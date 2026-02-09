Man Trying To Salvage Burning Gas Cylinder Dies In Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man, Ashahabu Ubale, while retrieving a burning gas cylinder from a well in Gwarzo Town along Saulawa Quarters in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state.

The Director of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, made this known in a statement signed by the service Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Monday in Kano.

‘We received a distress call from one Alhaji Dan Dauda-Gwarzo, on Sunday afternoon that Ubale has fallen inside well.

“Upon receiving the report, we immediately sent out rescue team to the scene”,he said.

He said Ubale entered the well with intention of retrieving a burning gas cylinder that was thrown inside the well

“The gas cylinder opened, releasing gas that displaced oxygen inside the well and made the victim to suffocate”,he said in the statement.

The Statement stated that the victim was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

Abdullahi said the victim was handed over to Police Constable Muhammad Zakiyyu of Gwarzo Police Division.

The Kano State Fire Service consoled with the family of the deceased and cautioned members of the public against confined spaces without adequate safety measures.