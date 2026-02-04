Man Trying To Save His Goat From Well Dies In Oyo

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency has recovered the lifeless body of a 45-year-old man who died inside a deep well while trying to rescue his goat in Mokola area, Saki community.

The Chairman of the agency, Mr Moroof Akinwande, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

“We received a distress call about the incident on Monday at exactly 22:23 hours through a telephone call from one Mr Yusuf Ismail.

“The personnel of the agency, led by Kolade Taiwo, promptly mobilised to the scene of the incident.

“Upon arrival, it was a man of about 45 trapped inside a deep well.

“Our Officers quickly swung into action and secure him with necessary nuts and the operation was carried out and the lifeless body of the man was recovered from the well,” he said.

The chairman said that the incident happened when the man entered the well with the aim of rescuing a goat that had fallen inside the well and was trapped.

Akinwande, who sympathised with the family of the deceased, urged members of the public to desist from entering wells because of the danger associated with it, noting that it could lead to injuries or deaths.