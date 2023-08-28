Man Uses Fake LASTMA Towing Van To Steal Vehicle Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fake officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), identified as Adejumo Fatai, has been arrested for towing a vehicle in Lagos.

A video circulating on social media alleged that the suspect used LASTMA towing van to steal a vehicle as early as 6am at Somolu area of the state.

But reacting on Monday in a statement issued by its Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, which was made available to THE WHISTLER, LASTMA disclosed that the suspect was not an official of the traffic agency.

“It is important to inform the general public, particularly motoring public, that the driver (Adejumo Fatai) has been apprehended and currently at Pedro Police Station for further investigation.

“Investigations revealed that the arrested towing van driver (Adejumo Fatai) impersonated as one of the LASTMA Towing Van Operators with FAKE identity card and FAKE LASTMA Tow Franchisee’s Sticker,” LASTMA stated.

The General Manager of the agency, Bolaji Oreagba, implored members of the public to be wary of persons trying to dent the image of LASTMA.