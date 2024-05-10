Man Who Got Trapped In Underground Drainage In Lagos Recovered Dead

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A drainage worker who got trapped in an underground drainage in the Onipanu area of Lagos State has been recovered dead.

His body was found at about 5:53 pm on Friday by emergency responders after five days of continuous search and rescue operation.

Advertisement

On Monday, while trying to dislodge and evacuate debris from the underground drainage, the man identified as Tajudeen Amololo got trapped in between the tunnel.

The 59-year-old was a worker with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

The recovery of Amololo’s body was announced by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

“After five days of painstaking, tedious and energy sapping operation, the team remained determined on focused on the rescue operation. At about 5:53pm on Friday 10th May, 2024 the victim was recovered dead from the underground drainage/tunnel. The recovered body was immediately bagged by the agency’s officials and handed over to LAMATA drain ducks,” Osanyintolu said.

Advertisement

The LASEMA boss recommend that adequate safety measures should be entrenched in the operations of the drain ducks.