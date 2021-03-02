Man Who Posed Like Okada Rider To Snatch Baby Arrested In Anambra

54 SHARES Share Tweet

One Ikechukwu Odoh, 25, of Ehamufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, is now in the police custody for allegedly attempting to snatch a four-month-old-baby girl from her mother in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Police sources told newsmen in Awka, Tuesday, that the incident occurred on 28/2/2021, at about 9:30pm. Our correspondent gathered that Master Odoh had posed as an okada rider, and allegedly went into the compound of his target and attempted to snatch the four-month-old Success Odeh from her mother.

The police public relations officer, Anambra State Command, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said, “The mother resisted and screamed for help, which attracted the attention of the neighbours, who in conjunction with local vigilantes, assisted the police in arresting the suspect. The case is under investigations to ascertain the motive behind such act after which the suspect will be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Anambra State, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has enjoined the public to be wary of strangers or suspicious movements in their neigbourhood, and always monitor their children in order to avert similar incident.”