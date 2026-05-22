Manchester City Confirm Guardiola Will Leave After 10 Years

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Manchester City have confirmed Pep Guardiola is leaving at the end of the season.

The manager is to step away after Sunday’s match at home to Aston Villa with one year on his contract.

City have lined up former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to replace him.

“What a time we have had together,” Guardiola said. “Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal.

“If it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City,” he said on Friday.

Guardiola told his squad of his decision on Monday night after the news broke.

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He has been City’s manager for 10 years, winning 17 major trophies, including this season’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Hopes of a domestic treble ended on Tuesday when City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth made Arsenal the Premier League champions.

Maresca has agreed in principle a three-year deal to succeed Guardiola, who he assisted at City in the 2022-23 season.

Maresca has been out of work since leaving Chelsea on New Year’s Day. Chelsea are in line for sizeable compensation for the Italian, who departed with three and a half years on his deal, plus the club option of an extra year.

Guardiola said with a nod to Manchester’s history: “This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks.

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“From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the industrial revolution and how this changed the world.

“And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too. We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way.”

He thanked his “exceptional” players and said: “You don’t know it yet, but you are leaving a legacy.”

City’s chair, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, said, “There have been points along the way when he could have stopped, and it would have been enough. Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on, finding different and innovative ways to continue winning and delivering success.”