Manchester United Appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Permanent Manager

Manchester United have finally appointed caretaker coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as its new permanent manager.

The Red Devils made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

“Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager,” Man United tweeted.

Describing his appointment as a dream come true, Solskjaer said he will hopefully deliver the continued success that the club deserves.

He said, “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club.

“It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

On his part, Executive Manchester United Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward, said the results of the coach speaks volume and cannot be wished away

He said “Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves.

“More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward.

“I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

Solskjaer has won 10 out of the 13 Premier League games since his appointment as interim manager and reached the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will tackle Barcelona in April.

Recall that the Norwegian replaced the former Red Devils boss, Jose Mourinho, last December.