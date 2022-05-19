Manchester United Fans Launch Campaign To Boycott Adidas Products

Manchester United fans are boycotting Adidas products as pressure to force the club owners, the Glazers Family to sell the club they took over 17 years ago to a new investor.

The newly launched campaign is trending on Twitter as ‘#BoycottAdidas’ and ‘#GlazersOut.’

Adidas is a maker of sporting kits and official sponsor / official supplier partner of the most important football tournaments including the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Confederations Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA European Championships.

Adidas is the official kit supplier of United.

Some of the United players on the Adidas roster include David De Gea, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Luke Shaw, the club revealed on its website.

They are now favouring competitors like Nike, Puma and Reebok.

The mood at Old Trafford changed when the team failed to lift any major trophy after the Europa League in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Glazers took over the club in 2005 when their shares rose over 60 per cent to make them highest shareholders. By the end of 2005, they had purchased all United shares.

The Glazers enjoyed success while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.

Fans and former players are blaming the owners for the bad performance of United despite signing star players like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Krynn with Twitter handle- @GGdupre said “@adidas Adidas sponsors MUFC. They are helping the owners to destroy this once great football club. Icing on the cake: their kits are trash. Don’t be part of the problem, be part of the solution. #BoycottAdidas.”

Gerry Deakin with handle- @Gerry_Deakin said, “Adidas are taking a pounding and it’s great to see. #BoycottAdidas until we get the #GlazersOut.”

Another Twitter user with the handle, @dghough69 commented, “The Glazers are parasites and not honest sporting people. Loaded the club with over half a billion in debt they have no intention of repaying! Not fit for purpose. We want our club back! #BoycottAdidas.”

Also, @QuotesSinces said, “#BoycottAdidas #GlazersOut we want our club back,17 years is far more than enough! I want to see my club win.”