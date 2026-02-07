Manchester United Sink 10-Man Spurs As Carrick’s Dream Start Rolls On

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester United on Saturday defeated ten-man Tottenham Hotspur in a blockbuster lunchtime match, with Spurs skipper Cristian Romero sent off for a horror tackle on Casemiro.

That was Romero’s second red card of the season and he was immediately accused of letting his team down.

United took advantage of their numerical strength when Bryan Mbeumo put them in front after 38 minutes at Old Trafford, applying a brilliant finish to a superb corner routine involving Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

When it looked like Spurs were rallying to get back into the game, Fernandes wrapped up the win late on as he turned home Diogo Dalot’s inswinging cross.

The win means Carrick has managed four wins in four games, including matches against three of the biggest teams in England, something his predecessor Ruben Amorim could not achieve despite spending over a year at the club.

While the fans shouted oles toward the end of the match when United’s dominance became pronounced, and then songs at the end of the match in Carrick’s honour, the main focus was on Romero.

The tackle on Casemiro was so nasty that referee Michael Oliver had no option other than to brandish a red card, marking his second red card of the season.

The red card ruled him out for four games, including the North London derby against Arsenal on 22 February.

The defeat means Tottenham have now gone seven Premier League games without a win, a run that has yielded just four points and leaves them 14th and too close to the relegation places for comfort.

Although they were not at their best, United at least avoided the same embarrassment they suffered against an Everton side reduced to 10 men earlier in the season in November, when David Moyes’ side claimed victory while Amorim was the coach.

The result led to more chants backing interim manager Carrick as United consolidated their position in the top four – three points behind city rivals Manchester City and two points behind Aston Villa.