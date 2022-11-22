Manchester United Terminate Ronaldo’s Contract After Controversial Interview

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United has been terminated with immediate effect, the club said.

The development is due to a controversial interview with Piers Morgan (Uncensored) where Ronaldo criticised the club.

Ronaldo said in the interview which became public last wek that he had “no respect” for United manager Erik ten Hag.

The club said Ronaldo’s exit was “mutually agreed. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford,” said a Manchester United statement.

It added, “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

The club had said it will state its position on Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim after the investigation.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” the Club said.

Ronaldo who is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup said in his reaction, “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year in August 2021.

United paid €15m or £12.9m plus a further €8m (£6.9m) in add-ons to the 37-year-old who left Juventus.