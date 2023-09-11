MANGU: Police Confirm Fresh Killings In Plateau, Blame ‘Criminals Targeting Vulnerable Communities’

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed fresh killings in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, blaming criminals who “are constantly targeting vulnerable communities.”

The command’s spokesperson, Alfred Alabo disclosed this in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Armed men were said to have invaded the Kulben community in Mangu LGA on Sunday night, where at least 10 residents were reportedly killed and an unspecified number of houses razed.

Some others sustained injuries as bereaved families reportedly made arrangements for the mass burial of the victims.

Reacting to the incident, Alabo said, “I can confirm that it happened, but the Divisional Police Officer in Mangu LGA is still gathering information about the incident and the figures are still sketchy”.

The police spokesperson said he would authoritatively speak on the incident after accurate reports have been gathered from the affected community.

When queried further on reasons for the recurring incidents in the Local government despite heavy deployment of security personnel, Alabo said, “It is not that the police are sitting and doing nothing. These people go looking for vulnerable persons who are two to four hours away from town, and even when they are close to town, they will stay somewhere and open fire and run away.

“Do you know the distance, time and the location where the incident happened? These people are criminals, and they go to vulnerable places and villages that are distant from the arrangement of security and attack innocent people.”

Since January, Mangu LGA has recorded over 300 cases of deaths following farmers-herders clashes, communal crises and other violent attacks according to available security reports.