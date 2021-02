30 SHARES Share Tweet

An explosion has reportedly occurred in Maiduguri, Borno State, as members of the Boko Haram sect engaged security operatives in a gun battle on Tuesday.

According to reports, the insurgents had attempted to launch an attack on the University of Maiduguri from the northeast, but failed.

The occurrence was said to have caused pandemonium around settlements like Mairi, Kaleri and Constein, all sharing a fence with the University.

Details later…