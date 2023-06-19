Many Feared Dead As Military Bombs Terrorists In Borno

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Nigeria-Airforce-Jet-Crashes
File photo:

An undisclosed number of terrorists have been killed after a targeted and coordinated airstrikes near Lake Chad in Borno State.

Advertisement

The airstrikes occurred on Sunday on the river banks of Kwalaram, Bukar Mairam, Abbaganaram, and Yarwa Kura in the Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources quoted by Counter Insurgency Expert, Zagazola Makama said the military executed the mission after weeks of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

The air strikes which is a part of OPERATION WARUN 3, an ongoing campaign aimed at eradicating jihadist sects in the North East, was said to have destroyed makeshift tents used by the terrorists as safe havens.

While the military is quick to celebrate its successes, eliminating suspected terrorists through air strikes, not much is said about the collateral damages.

RELATED
Nigeria

Buhari Seeks NASS Approval Of N16.7 Billion Refund To Borno For Road Reconstruction

Oil & Gas

‘We Found Oil Where Others Ran Away’—NNPC Pledges To End Energy Poverty As Fresh Oil Drilling Begins In Borno

In the past, many civilians including women and children were reportedly killed after similar airstrikes in terrorists-dominated zones.

Advertisement

Earlier in January, a deadly military airstrike on Kwatiri, a rural community in Nasarawa State, killed at least 39 people while six were reportedly injured.

On June 6, nearly six months after, Human Right Watch, a not-for-profit organisation, disclosed after an in-depth investigation that the military provided little information and no justice for the victims.

The military in its defence claimed the air force surveillance footage had shown the movement of “suspected terrorists” converging around “a truck suspected to be a logistics vehicle” at a location at night which led to a target for the airstrike.

Their acknowledgment of the incident was however contrary to the reactions of the state government and police who exonerated the military from the attack and claimed it was yet to ascertain those responsible for the airstrike.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement