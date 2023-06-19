Many Feared Dead As Military Bombs Terrorists In Borno

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An undisclosed number of terrorists have been killed after a targeted and coordinated airstrikes near Lake Chad in Borno State.

The airstrikes occurred on Sunday on the river banks of Kwalaram, Bukar Mairam, Abbaganaram, and Yarwa Kura in the Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources quoted by Counter Insurgency Expert, Zagazola Makama said the military executed the mission after weeks of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

The air strikes which is a part of OPERATION WARUN 3, an ongoing campaign aimed at eradicating jihadist sects in the North East, was said to have destroyed makeshift tents used by the terrorists as safe havens.

While the military is quick to celebrate its successes, eliminating suspected terrorists through air strikes, not much is said about the collateral damages.

In the past, many civilians including women and children were reportedly killed after similar airstrikes in terrorists-dominated zones.

Earlier in January, a deadly military airstrike on Kwatiri, a rural community in Nasarawa State, killed at least 39 people while six were reportedly injured.

On June 6, nearly six months after, Human Right Watch, a not-for-profit organisation, disclosed after an in-depth investigation that the military provided little information and no justice for the victims.

The military in its defence claimed the air force surveillance footage had shown the movement of “suspected terrorists” converging around “a truck suspected to be a logistics vehicle” at a location at night which led to a target for the airstrike.

Their acknowledgment of the incident was however contrary to the reactions of the state government and police who exonerated the military from the attack and claimed it was yet to ascertain those responsible for the airstrike.