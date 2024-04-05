Many Feared Killed As Earthquake Rock New York

The United States of America Geological Survey on Friday announced an earthquake eruption near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 50 miles west of New York City.

The agency reported that the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, shook buildings located in Bronx County.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 10:45 am was also confirmed by residents of New Jersey, Long Island, Virginia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Philadelphia.

The New York Fire Department had said there were no initial reports of damage while the FAA has ordered ground stops at John F Kennedy and Newark International Airports.

Subsequently, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, “This is one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast to occur in the last century”.

Hochul assured of her office’s cooperation with relevant agencies to oversee damages.

In an extreme emergency alert, the New York Fire Department (NYFD) advised residents to remain indoors and to call 911 if injured.

At the time of filing this report, the number of casualties is yet unknown.