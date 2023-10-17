Many Passengers Injured As Two BRT Buses Collide In Lagos

Many passengers on Tuesday sustained various degrees of injuries when two BRT buses had a head-on collision at Dopemu area of Lagos State.

Emergency responders are currently on ground doing the needful.

The number of those that sustained injuries is still unclear.

Confirming the incident in a statement via its social media handles, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said: “A serious accident has occurred on the BRT corridor, just in front of Conoil at Valley Estate, inward IleZik on LagosAbeokuta Exp Way.

“Our officers as well as all other concerned authorities, including men of the Nigerian Police Force are on ground doing there, doing needful.”

Efforts by THE WHISTLER to speak with the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, proved abortive as he did not respond to calls put across to him.