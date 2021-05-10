Many Women Are Attracted To Me Because I Am Good In Bed- Mr Ibu

62 SHARES Share Tweet

Veteran Nollywood Actor and Comedian, John Okafor, well known as Mr Ibu, has revealed that many women wanted to have children for him because of how sexually active he is.

Mr Ibu is regarded as one of Nigeria’s most talented comic actor. His humorous acting is often characterized by stupidity, hilarious imbecility and a sharp disconnection from reality.

In an interview with PUNCH, he noted that he does not cheat on his wife, adding that many women were attracted to him because he was very active in bed sexually.

He said, “I don’t cheat on my wife. I had children before I married her. I left that life because many women wanted to have children for me but I cannot build a primary school in my house.

“They liked me because I was good in bed and I’m really grateful for that. I knew what they wanted so I was always very gentle with them.

“Women are attracted to me but I’m only interested in my wife. My wife is as beautiful as I met her, even after four children.”

The actor revealed that he has not had sex for months because he was poisoned and needs to recover fully before he can engage in such act.

He explained that contrary to beliefs by some people that he might not have many female admirers because of his pot belly, there are so many women currently craving for his attention.

Mr Ibu added, “I am not sex-crazed at all. I can abstain for two years. When I had a problem, I stayed off sex for a long time. I am not controlled by sex.

“As of now, I have stayed off sex for at least four months. Remember that I was poisoned in December 2020, so I need to recuperate before engaging in such acts.

“My wife is also missing me. It was not easy for her. She was crying every minute because she genuinely loves me.

“Some people have said that people with potbellies are not good lovers or sexually active but being good on the bed is relative. My answer to this is that I have 13 children (10 boys and two girls) though I lost one of them. That is the evidence of my sexual virility. I hatch children like pigeons.”

Speaking further, the comic actor said his ailment took a toll on his finances, adding however that his friends have been very supporting since his illness started.

“I have friends that have been financially supportive. I am sure they remember some good things that I have done for them in the past. I stopped working since 2018 but I saved some money when I was very active and that has helped me a great deal. Some fans were also helpful when I was poisoned. The treatment caused me a lot of money and it has really taken a toll on my finances,” he added.