Maresca Defends Rotation Policy Ahead Wolves Clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca defended his rotation policy when picking starting lineups after he was criticised by Wayne Rooney following the 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the Champions League.

Former England striker Wayne Rooney criticised his team selections, with the Italian saying it was needed in a congested schedule.

Maresca has made 85 changes to his starting lineups across all competitions this season more than any other Premier League club, as Chelsea fight on several fronts.

Rooney argued that the constant “chopping and changing” of the lineup would prevent players building relationships on the pitch, urging captain Reece James and senior players to challenge Maresca’s approach.

Maresca said football has evolved over the years in terms of physicality, and intensity making it difficult for the players to manage workload.

He said: “Football is a bit different compared to years ago in terms of physicality and intensity.

“For me personally, it’s impossible to play with the same players for 65 games a season – Champions League, Premier League.

“I played for 20 years – it was not as physical and now it’s changed. You need to rotate. This is my personal view.

“I think you need to do that if you want to see a season like a marathon. Then, when you are in February and March, when it’s the last sprint, you probably have to think in a different way. But at the moment, you have to think like a long race.

The Italian manager defended the quality of players he bought in against Qarabag.

Maresca said: “I think that when the rotation is Andrey Santos – Brazil international player, Jorrel Hato – Holland international player, Estevao – Brazil international player, it’s not about rotation.

“They are good, talented, young and, for sure, when they are young, you have to give them the chance to make some mistakes to be better.

“The same thing happened in the past with Josh Acheampong. But I understand that when you don’t win games, the problem is rotation and all different things.”

Hato was caught out for Qarabag’s first goal and managed to concede a penalty for their second in the 2-2 draw.

Chelsea will return to Premier League action on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge.