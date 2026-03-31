Marginalisation: Kano APC Lawmakers May Revolt Against Gov Yusuf

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A quiet but consequential political storm is gathering in Kano, and its epicentre lies deep within the Kano South Senatorial District.

The widening rift between Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and key All Progressives Congress lawmakers reached a new peak on Monday when Senator Kawu Sumaila convened what insiders described as a “critical meeting” with heavyweight legislators from the zone.

Held in his Abuja office, the gathering brought together influential figures such as Alhassan Doguwa, Kabiru Rurum, Abdulmumin Jibrin and Abdullahi Rogo—men whose combined influence stretches across the political and grassroots structures of Kano South.

Coming barely 24 hours after Senator Sumaila and Rurum boycotted the governor’s enlarged meeting for APC lawmakers, the Abuja session is a loud indication of a growing fracture within the Kano political establishment.

For the first time in months, it raises the real possibility of a major political realignment as the state inches towards the 2027 general elections.

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Sources familiar with the discussions said the lawmakers spent hours interrogating what they described as “political neglect and marginalisation” of Kano South under the current administration.

According to those present, complaints centred on the claim that the zone has been repeatedly sidelined in key decisions, appointments and consultations.

One insider described the mood as “tense but purposeful,” noting that several lawmakers expressed frustration that crucial policies affecting their region were crafted without their input.

“Kano South cannot continue to be treated as an afterthought,” one lawmaker reportedly said. “We are the political backbone of Kano, and decisions affecting us must involve us.”

In what appears to be the beginning of a broader mobilisation, the lawmakers also resolved to consult former legislators, sidelined party leaders, influential businessmen and clerics across the zone.

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These consultations, according to sources, are aimed at forging a united political direction for Kano South—a direction that may or may not include continued loyalty to the APC.

What remains unclear is whether the aggrieved lawmakers are considering migration to the African Democratic Congress, the party that received former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Although no formal declaration has been made, signs suggest the lawmakers are leaving all options open.

For now, they are expected to meet Governor Yusuf to present their concerns directly, but those close to the situation say the meeting could either mend the cracks—or widen them irreparably.

“If nothing changes after tonight’s meeting with the governor, the next steps may be drastic,” another source revealed.

Political analysts observing the unfolding drama believe the Abuja meeting represents more than an isolated protest; they see it as a strategic signal of a shifting political landscape.

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Dr. Bashir Hamza, a political sociologist at Bayero University, describes it as “a warning shot with long-term implications.”

In an interview with THE WHISTLER, he said the lawmakers’ grievances highlight a more fundamental problem—an emerging disconnect between the governor’s inner circle and elected leaders from Kano South.

He explained that Kano’s political structure has always depended on delicate balancing, and any perception of exclusion could destabilise the system.

“If Kano South leaders withdraw their support, Governor Yusuf’s political architecture becomes unstable, especially with 2027 approaching,” he said.

Another analyst, Zainab Ibrahim, sees the crisis as part of a more complex struggle involving the three major political forces in the state—the Kwankwasiyya movement, the Gandujiyya bloc, and a rising third force built around aggrieved APC heavyweights. She believes Kano’s political direction in the next few years will depend on how this crisis is managed.

“The ADC’s recent revival, especially with Kwankwaso at the centre, has created a magnet for dissatisfied politicians.

“If Kano South lawmakers defect collectively, it could trigger a domino effect across the state,” she noted.

The stakes are undeniably high. Kano South remains the state’s most populous senatorial district and historically serves as the tipping point in major elections.

Its lawmakers command deep-rooted networks that can sway primaries, shape alliances, and tilt the balance in statewide contests.

If their grievances remain unaddressed, the APC risks losing its southern stronghold, while the NNPP faces the possibility of a fractured relationship with some of its most influential voices.

Conversely, the ADC could emerge as a formidable contender, transforming what was once a two-horse race into a potential three-way battle for control of Kano.

For now, both sides appear locked in a tense waiting game. The outcome of the lawmakers’ meeting with Governor Yusuf will likely determine the trajectory of the unfolding crisis.

What began as a boycott has evolved into a coordinated show of strength by Kano South lawmakers determined not to be sidelined in the state’s political future.

Whether the governor chooses reconciliation or resistance will shape not only his administration but the broader political landscape of Kano in the years ahead.

One thing is certain: Kano South is no longer whispering its displeasure. It is speaking loudly, deliberately, and with a unity that could reshape the politics of the state.