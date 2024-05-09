Marriage Dissolved Over Wife’s ‘Stubbornness’ In Ilorin

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Presiding Judge of an Area Court, sitting at Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, Ahmed AbdulKadir, on Thursday dissolved a marriage which produced children over the wife’s stubbornness.

Earlier, Omotosho Hakeem informed the court that he was no longer interested in the marriage because of his wife’s stubbornness, saying she refused to apologise for her wrongdoings.

He sought a divorce, praying the court to compel his wife to pack her belongings, along with their three children out of his house.

Abdulrasak agreed with the husband’s prayers for the dissolution of the marriage.

However, the wife demanded that her ex-husband be responsible for her feeding during the period and pay N15,000 monthly for the children’s upkeep.

The Judge dissolved the marriage and ordered the wife to observe a three-month iddah period (mandatory waiting time after the death of a husband or divorce in Islam) before she could remarry.

The case was consequently adjourned till May 16 for a report of settlement and custody of the children.