Marvel Announces Release Date For Black Panther

Marvel Studio has announced the official release date of the highly anticipated sequel to its 2018 superhero hit, Black Panther.

The sequel is titled ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ and is slated to be released on July 8, 2022.

In a three minute mega trailer posted on social media by the studio, it announced the release date of various highly anticipated Marvel projects as well as a nostalgic look back on past movies.

The mega trailer was posted to usher in Phase 4 of Marvel’s cinematic universe with the upcoming releases.

The release dates announced were:

Black Widow- July 9 2021;

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the ten rings- September 3 2021;

Eternals- November 5 2021:

Spider-Man: No way home- December 17 2021.

Others are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness- March 25 2022; Thor: Love and Thunder- May 6 2022; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- July 8 2022; The Marvels- November 11 2022; Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania- February 17 2023; Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3- May 5 2023

Fans of Marvel movies are especially interested in seeing how the Black Panther sequel will unfold following the death of its star, Chadwick Boseman in August last year.

Marvel Studios had announced on Twitter back in December 2020, that they had no intention of replacing Boseman in the sequel.