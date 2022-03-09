Marwa Talks Tough As Mob Attacks NDLEA Officers, Injures 7 In Taraba

Seven operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Taraba zonal office, have been injured while the agency was trying to arrest a notorious drug dealer.

The NDLEA officers, following credible intelligence, stormed Nukai market along the Jalingo-Wukari road in Jalingo, Taraba State Capital on Tuesday to arrest the drug dealer, Micha Godwin, and evacuate illicit substances from his warehouse.

Upon his arrest, the NDLEA said a group of “miscreants mobilised from the community to attack the officers and vehicles with dangerous weapons” adding, “at least seven of them were injured and one of their vehicles damaged”.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babefemi, the agency said despite the attack, the officers still managed to arrest their target and recovered some illicit drugs.

Babafemi said additional officers from the state command of the agency and other security agencies had to move in to rescue the operatives from the scene of the attack and subsequently took them to a hospital for treatment.

In custody, the drug dealer said, “What happened today is bad because this is the second time I have been arrested and brought here but the first arrest was not like this. I don’t know who invited the boys who attacked the NDLEA officers”.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa condemned the attack and directed immediate switch to new operational guidelines that will make officers well-positioned to defend themselves adequately in the course of carrying out their duties.

He further warned that henceforth any obstruction or attack on NDLEA operatives in line of duty by suspects or their supporters would receive commensurate response.