Marwa Urges Parents To Demand Drug Certificate Before Marriage

The Executive Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa, has urged parents to demand drug certificate before given their daughters and sons’ hands in marriage.

According to him, this would mark the beginning of drug reductions and usage in the country.

In his word: “This will be the beginning in reducing drug usage and its prevailing economic effects on the nation”.

The NDLEA boss disclosed this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti at a colloquium tagged: “Walk Away from Drugs’’, a programme organised by Ekiti Ministry of Justice.

Marwa, also revealed that the agency has seized illicit drugs worth more than N60 billion in the last 60 days.

He therefore described the menace of drug abuse in the country as “worrisome.”

He said: “In Nigeria today, there is no challenge that is more worrisome than drug abuse.

“For instance, insurgency, kidnapping and banditry are seen as peculiar to certain parts of the country, but drug abuse has no boundary or respect for ethnicity or religion.

“The menace is so worrisome that within the last two months, more than N60 billion worth of illicit drugs have been seized and perpetrators arrested and prosecuted.

“If access to drugs is prevented, criminality can be reduced by 50 per cent. “

According to him, a pragmatic approach is needed by all stakeholders to campaign against the use of illicit drugs.

Ekiti State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapounda, noted that the programme was organised because of alarming cases of drugs-induced criminality in the society.

“In most cases prosecuted by the ministry, investigations showed crime perpetrators were under the influence of drugs,’’ he said.

In attendance at the programme were representatives of traditional rulers, Ekiti State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Gaura Shedow, representatives of road transport workers, market women and youths, among others.