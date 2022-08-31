Maryam Abacha Varsity Names Faculty After Atiku

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu

The management of the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano State, has named a newly established faculty in the school after Atiku Abubakar — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

The Atiku Abubakar School of Social and Management Sciences was commissioned by the PDP presidential candidate on Wednesday.

Atiku announced the commissioning via his Facebook page: “It is a privilege to commission the Atiku Abubakar School of Social and Management Sciences at the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria in Kano today. This is another high point of my visit to Kano.

“My passion for education comes from the heart and a lifetime of experience seeing its huge transformative impact,” he said.

Atiku Abubakar School of Social and Management Sciences, Kano

The Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) is situated along Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Road, Hotoro GRA, Kano.

It is believed to be affiliated with the Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, which is located in Maradi, Niger Republic.

The private university was founded in 2013 by a journalist, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, and named after Maryam Abacha, the wife of the late former Nigerian military doctor, General Sani Abacha.

