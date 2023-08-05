Maryam Shetty Is Our Minister

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Notwithstanding that President Bola Tinubu had withdrawn her name from the second list of ministerial nominees, 33-year-old Maryam Shettima (popular as Maryam Shetty) will continue to live in the imagination of many young people as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. There are many reasons for this.

Her name generated the most animated reaction from the second ministerial list sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday. Many of the elite in the north I spoke to expressed both shock and excitement at her nomination as she is outside the established political camps. Some tried to explain why the president could have chosen her.

Some said her name must have been sent by former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi who’s her uncle. They also said Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of the Kano who’s a friend of Sanusi, could have supported it. But there are also others who said she must have been nominated by the famous Kano-based APC singer Dauda Kahuta Rarara said to be “very close” to President Tinubu. She was certainly not nominated by ex-governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, even though he prevailed at the end with the nomination of his former commissioner, Dr Mariya Mahmud Bunkure as her replacement.

But whoever or whatever forces were behind her initial nomination, Maryam Shettima (popular as Maryam Shetty) has come into her own as an achiever. At just 33 years of age, she is already a trail blazer in so many respects.

Shetty, whose early education all took place in Kano, against all expectations studied Physiotherapy at Bayero University, where she excelled and graduated with distinction in her BSc degree. She had the academic prowess to study Medicine but she chose Physiotherapy. Her passion became clear when she obtained a Master’s Degree in Sports Physiotherapy from the University of East London, Stratford, UK.

For a beautiful Princess who’s the granddaughter of the famous late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, her choice of profession is intriguing and says a lot about her independent mind and her desire to impact society in her own way. It was not surprising that she was given the privilege to serve on the medical team during the London Olympics where she worked with top-tier athletes, including Usain Bolt.

But despite her love for sports, it was her political activism that brought her to the limelight. She is among the serious-minded Nigerian youths using social media to promote positive causes for society’s advancement.

Shetty is one of the northern women filling the gaps left behind by the late Gambo Sawaba who died in 2001. Sawaba began her political activism at the age of 17 when she was already an active member of the Northern Elements Progressive Union(NEPU). Sawaba, along with Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in the Southwest and Margaret Ekpo in the Southeast, led political movements for the liberation of the people. During her youthful years, Sawaba was a driving force for women liberation.

Shetty founded #WeBelieve movement, an All Progressive Congress support group that played a significant role in mobilizing grassroots support for the party ahead of the 2023 elections. She is a sswell-regarded socio-political activist among youths in the North, and has built a profile that endears her to many Nigerians.

Since the news of her nomination and the subsequent withdrawal, Shetty has become the most talked about and most searched political figure among the president’s cabinet nominees. Social media impressions after her nomination was 535,651 on Facebook while she got over 250,000 on Twitter.

For the youths that admire her activism, her initial nomination for ministerial slot was evidence that Tinubu was willing to take a bet on youths, and were understandably disappointed that she was later withdrawn. The Concerned Northern Forum led by Mohammed Danlami on Friday expressed what is believed to be the popular about Tinubu’s withdrawal of Shetty’s name from ministerial list.

President Bola Tinubu (left) with Maryam Shetty (right)

A statement by the group said, Shetty’s appointment was “celebrated by millions of Nigerian youth, especially those from Northern Nigeria. Her education, experience, and commitment to party made so many people excited when she was announced by the Senate on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. No Ministerial Nominee was celebrated like Maryam…”

But the group said it was “hheartbroken by the announcement of ” the withdrawal of a lady they “hold her in high esteem.”

It’s quite expected that many who admire her and her contributions to the success of the APC in the North would be greatly disappointed, like this writer, that Nigerians have been denied the services of one of the most vibrant women in Nigeria, and perhaps the first famous Northen princess to have such guts and popular appeal.

She is one of those who sold the APC to northern youths, and worked tirelessly towards the party’s victory in the February 25, 2023 election.

While Tinubu must be applauded for the nomination of so many competent youths into his cabinet, the youths will still feel short-changed, especially when she was replaced by an establishment person with no known connection to youths’ aspirations.

Shetty has become a social media influencer due to her popularity, which makes her an asset to any government or organization she offers her services.

In a highly motivational statement, she issued after the withdrawal of her nomination, she praised Tinubu for finding her worthy of a mention and assured her supporters that it would not be the end of her vision.

She said, “The journey doesn’t end here; I believe this is a mere stepping stone, the best is yet to come. My resolve to serve my beloved country, Nigeria, in any capacity I can, is stronger than ever.

“I would like to assure my incredible supporters that this is not an end, it is the dawn of a new era I urge all of us to continue praying for our nation and to stand behind our president as he strives to better Nigeria. Together, let’s press ahead united under our #WEBELIEVE campaign…”

Surely the journey for Shetty has not ended. It has just started. And for many of us, she’s still our minister!

– Tajudeen writes from Abuja.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.