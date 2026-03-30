Masquerade Displays Restrict Movement In Enugu Community

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Movement of residents of some parts of the Nru community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State was restricted on Monday to allow masquerade displays of the natives.

THE WHISTLER reports that the most affected area is at Fenpark junction, along the Enugu-Nsukka expressway. Findings show that an area close to the junction functions as the arena for the take-off of the masquerades, popularly called Oriokpa.

Restricted route at Fenpark junction to allow Oriokpa display

“We were forced to shut our shops,” says a popular bread seller at the junction. “We opened briefly in the morning. The display is always in the evening. Although the masquerades are generally peaceful, we are not happy that their activities have been forcing us to close our businesses whenever they want to display over the years. It is an annual event, and we are already used to it anyway. I am not from this community, but I have been compelled to abide by their culture.”

Some people however described the blockade of the routes as unlawful. Hillary Omeje told our reporter that, “How can a major road be blocked for masquerade displays? And we have a local government council that supposes to monitor cultural activities through various councillors and traditional rulers! This road leads to two hospitals serving many residents of this university community. What happens in a case of emergencies? Not everybody knows other adjoining routes aside this major road leading to Otobo-Giji, Iheagu, Eha-Alumona, among others. I’m not against the celebration, but I’m against anything amounting to violation of human rights.”

A native of the community, who identifies himself as Felix Onu, said the restriction should not be seen as a violation of human rights. “Before, the masquerades were inflicting injuries on people. But we brought sanity by making participating masquerades do accreditation before being allowed to display. If you watch them, they have number tags. A committee profiled them, and regulates their activities here.

Advertisement

“We see today as our cultural day. Also we have a communal deity around that junction where the masquerades assemble. The deity protects the believers. The adherents get their benefits from the shrine. The adherents are not distracted by the encroaching civilisation in our contemporary society. They should be allowed to display their heritage.”

Our correspondent observed some task force operatives mandated to ensure that the masquerades and the adherents do not operative against the rules of the land.

An onlooker said, “These masquerades are always a beauty to behold in our community. The masquerades purely entertain the audience. You can see the way people troop out to watch their displays. People returned from far and near to watch them. I am happy that our people still uphold our good culture. This one is one of them.”