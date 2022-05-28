Mass Defection May Hit Oyo APC After Folarin’s Victory

There is anger within the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State following the emergence of Senator Teslim Folarin as the governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 governorship election.

Folarin defeated former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu, at the governorship primary election of the party on Friday night after scoring 954 votes to Adelabu’s 327 votes .

THE WHISTLER gathered that Adelabu and some of his supporters refused to show up for the election which took place at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan after they discovered that the delegates list brought to conduct the election did not favour them

The crisis within Oyo APC had started since October 2021 when Folarin’s group emerged as the executives of the party at a congress held at the same stadium. Folarin was backed by late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

But majority of the party leaders are on the other side. Although some moves were made by leaders of the party to reconcile the waring factions , that did not bring out any positive result.

It was gathered that Adelabu and other party leaders might defect to the Social Democratic Party which they said had been penciled down as the ‘Plan B.’

One of the leaders of the APC in the state, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the aggrieved APC leaders might leave the party for another political party where Adelabu will seek to actualise his dream.

He said, ” This problem happened since last year when late Alao-Akala through the help of Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni made Isaaac Omodewu the APC chairman in the state. We fought to upturn that but it did not work out.

” The delegates list which the Omodewu faction generated was used to conduct the primary election and Penkelemesi ( Adelabu) had to leave the place in anger when he discovered.

“But that is not the end of it. There is likely going to be defection but we are waiting for the presidential primary election to be conducted and I think the next move will be made known then.”

Folarin, who is aware that the crisis within the party might cause it to lose to the Peoples Democratic Party once more called for unity ahead of the poll.

In his acceptance speech on Friday night, he said, ““I would also like to thank all stakeholders and partners who made this mandate possible. You’ll not regret your decisions to throw your weights behind my 2023 Rescue Mission in Oyo State.

“Dear Oyo APC leaders and teeming members, as we head to the 2023 general elections, we need to be more united to restore hope to the good people of Oyo State. Peace and harmony among us have become more imperative than ever to enable our party win at all levels in 2023. The Pacesetter State is in dire need of Rescue in view of the retrogression that it has witnessed in the last three years.

“I assure you all that we shall run an issue-based campaign and by God’s help win the general elections.

“Let me conclude my acceptance speech by restating my commitment to genuine reconciliation and harmonisation within the party.

“I feel humbled and honoured with the mandate.”