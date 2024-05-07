Mass Resignation Hits Abia PDP As Otti Insists On Recovery Of N10 Billion Airport Fund

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As Governor Alex otti of Abia state is still trying to recover the N10 billion airport fund that was allegedly diverted by the previous administration in the state. mass resignation has hit the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in the state.

Over 20 chieftains of the party have so far resigned within three days and may be headed for other parties.

Former PDP presidential aspirant and ex deputy speaker of the state assembly, Chief Cosmas Ndukwe and the entire executives of his ward in Bende council area, had two weeks ago, dumped the PDP.

Other Stakeholders who recently tendered their resignations from PDP in the past few days includes former state assembly member, Hon. Dr. Ikechukwu Nwabeke, and former Chairman, Aba North LGA, Hon Prince Stanley Ogbonna.

The others are: former Isiala Ngwa South LGA Chairman, Comrade Ike Anyatonwu, former Transition Chairman, Obingwa LGA, Hon. Foy Eze Walton, immediate past chairman of Obingwa LGA, Hon. Chief Uloma Nwogu and Deputy Chairman, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government , Honorable Uchenna Jumbo.

Chief Chima Agbaeze , former Isuikwuato LGA Chairman, former Deputy Chief of Staff and former Isiala Ngwa South LGA Chairman Dr. Chris Nwagboso and Prince Emeka Elias Emy, a PDP stalwart have all resigned.

Others who have also resigned from the PDP include Dr. Jasper Uche, a former chairman of Isuikwuato LGA, Nwakanma Peter and a former state assembly member, Prince Ikedi Ezekwesiri among others.

Though none of them have disclosed the party they would join, but a chieftain of the party who pleaded anonymity disclosed that most of them have concluded arrangements to defect to the All Progressive Congress,APC.

Other top members of the PDP in Abia who had defected to the APC include former Chief of Staff to ex-governor Ikpeazu, Anthony Agbazuere, former commissioner for information and strategy, Eze Chikanmayo, and former state assembly member Jerry Uzosike.

Reacting to the mass resignation, the state publicity secretary and acting chairman of the PDP, Elder Amah Abraham,said the recent departure of some prominent figures from the PDP signals a vital phase of transformation and rebirth of the party.

He said;”The departure of these esteemed individuals, akin to the shedding of dry leaves, is an essential process in the rejuvenation of our party.

“This symbolic act paves the way for the emergence of a new era within the Abia PDP, one characterized by vitality, dynamism, and a fresh perspective.

“It is a necessary step towards creating a reinvigorated political landscape that is free from the inertia of the past and embraces the promise of a brighter future.

“Their exit signifies not an end, but a new beginning, a chapter in which dormant energies are awakened, and sleeping stakeholders are revitalized.

“It is a time for introspection, renewal, and a collective commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive party that truly represents the aspirations of the people.”

Amah thanked the former members of the party for their contributions to the party and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile Governor Alex otti has insisted on recovering every stolen public funds from the previous PDP administration.

Governor Otti said he initiated a forensic audit of the Abia government’s account to recover stolen public funds and not to witch-hunt any body.

Otti disclosed this on Sunday during an interactive session with constituents of Isiala Ngwa South state constituency, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

The Governor stated that the report of the audit revealed that “a lot of money was looted and stolen brazenly” for non-existing projects which include the Abia Airport project.

Otti said “I am looking for the airport for which funds were moved from the coffers of the government for. The people concerned with the act of moving the airport project funds in question went to the media and began to say all manner of things.

“If you are following the happenings in the media space, you will see these things there. The problem with lying is that when you tell one lie, you will need another one to cover the first lie and need three more lies to cover the second one.

“We are looking for our money and we must find our money. If we don’t find the airport, then they will refund our money.”

According to him, the government will not relent in improving the welfare of the citizenry through various progressive initiatives that facilitate socioeconomic growth.

He also insisted that his government was determined to recover the funds and utilise it for the development of the state.