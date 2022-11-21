Mass Resignation: Twitter’s France Head Quits

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The French Head of Operations at the popular microblogging platform, Twitter, Damien Viel, has announced that he is quitting his position amid mass resignation within the company.

Viel announced this in a tweet in French, thanking his team, which he headed for the past seven years.

C’est fini 🫡 Fierté, honneur et mission accomplie. Au revoir #twitterfrance 🇫🇷. Quelle aventure ! Quelle equipe ! Quelles rencontres ! Merci à tous pour ces 7 années incroyables et intenses💙. #workhardplayhard #OCaptainMyCaptain #LoveWhereYouWorked — damien viel (@damienviel) November 20, 2022

The translation of the tweet read, “It’s over. Pride, Honour, and mission accomplished. Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years”.

Viel did not provide any reason for his resignation.

Meanwhile last week, a large number of employees at Twitter resigned from their positions at the platform following an ultimatum issued by new CEO, Elon Musk, which asked employees to either be ready for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave.

Members of staff were also notified that the office would be closed and badge access would be restricted until Monday, Reuters reports.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” Musk wrote in the ultimatum, an internal memo.

Musk has however shown indifference to the resignations as he tweeted saying, “the best people are staying.”

He also tweeted that Twitter has hit another all-time high in app usage.

Over 110 Twitter employees across at least four continents had announced their decision to leave in public Twitter posts. Over 500 also put up farewell messages on Twitter’s internal chat tool.

THE WHISTLER reported when Musk sacked half of Twitter’s workforce (about 3,700 people). The employees expressed their frustration on social media and went on to sue Musk, arguing that the company was obligated by law to provide a 60-day advance notice before conducting mass layoffs.

Musk also warned about the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt while more company execs also fled the company.