Mass Sacking By El-Rufai Responsible For Insecurity In Kaduna State-NLC

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has alleged that the mass layoff of workers by the Kaduna State Government is responsible for the heightened insecurity in the state.

Recall that the Kaduna State Government had on April 6, sacked 4,000 public service workers.

The government explained that the mass layoff was due to dwindling financial resources and higher wage bill.

The Governor Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai had said that the government was not elected just to pay salaries of public servants alone, but to also develop the state by building schools, hospitals, upgrading infrastructure and making the state more secure and attractive to the private sector for jobs and investments.

El-Rufai pointed out that what the state had been receiving from the Federation Account Allocation Committee since the middle of 2020, like most other sub-nationals, can barely pay salaries and overheads.

Specifically, he noted that in the last six months, personnel costs have accounted for between 84.97 per cent and 96.63 per cent of FAAC allocation received by the Kaduna State Government.

But the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, while addressing the 2nd National Peace and Security Summit in Abuja said that the consequences of throwing workers out of jobs is increase in unemployment and the rising rate of insecurity.

He called on political elites to take responsibility for the actions they take while in office.

He said, “What is going on in Kaduna State right now has a lot to do with the penchant by the Kaduna State Governor to throw workers out of jobs at the drop of a hat.

“This summit is looking at how best to secure our schools especially right now that they are coming under relentless attacks.”

Speaking further, Ayuba expressed concerns on the government’s plans to relocate the United States African Command from Germany to Nigeria.

He warned that it would be counter-productive to replace Nigerian soldiers with foreign ones

He said, “While we welcome intelligence sharing and ammunitions support to our armed forces, we warn that it would be counter-productive to replace Nigerian soldiers with foreign boots.

“Our armed forces are capable of bringing this insurgency to an end if they are better armed, equipped with modern technology and adequately motivated.”

