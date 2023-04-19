Mass Sacking: Meta’s Third Round Of Layoffs In 6 Months To Affect 10,000 Employees

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is expected to conduct a third round of mass layoffs this week.

The company will reportedly let go of another 10,000 employees on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

In an internal memo sent out on Tuesday evening, Head of Human Resources at Meta, Lori Goler, told staff members that the company would begin notifying those whose jobs had been cut, specifically on its technical team.

The company will then reorganize management hierarchies and teams and announce them to the staff, in a bid to make the company leaner and more efficient.

According to the memo, some of the divisions that will be affected include teams working under WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, the virtual-reality division Reality Labs, and some others.

“This will be a difficult time as we say goodbye to friends and colleagues who have contributed so much to Meta. It will take time for everyone — both those leaving and those staying — to process tomorrow’s news, and I know teams will show up for each other with compassion, support, and care,” Goler said in the memo.

This latest round of job cuts will be the third in about 6 months for the company. THE WHISTLER reported when Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the first set of layoffs in November 2022, which saw more than 11,000 employees go, reducing the company’s workforce by 13%.

Zuckerberg took full responsibility for the layoffs, apologising to those impacted and stating that besides his misplaced optimism, other contributing factors which led to a significant reduction in revenue for the company were; the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss.

Following that, the company announced another set of layoffs in March, barely four months after the first, letting go of another 10,000 employees.

Zuckerberg told employees that the company also had to close about 5,000 additional open roles that they had yet to hire people for.