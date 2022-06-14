Massacre At Edumoga ‘ Barbaric Act By Fulani Herdsmen’ – Gov Ortom

The governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, Tuesday, decribed as babaric, the gruesome killings of farmers in Edumoga, Okpokwu local government area of the state by gun men he believed were Fulani terrorists.

The governor stated this in a statemrnt by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Makurdi.

He said: “When i started shouting about the menace of killer herdsmen in my state, many people thought I was playing to the gallery. Gradually, this has spread to all other parts of the country because the federal government has refused to act appropriately and decisively against them.

“This is the reason why they have continued with impunity. It has clearly shown that the killing of these innocent farmers in Edumoga, Okpokwu local government is yet another barbaric act by Fulani herdsmen. They must not go unpunished.“

Ortom reiterated his earlier call on his people to stand up to defend themselves against the invaders ‘because even the laws of the land allow for self-defence’.

In his words, “We are capable of defending ourselves if authorities concerned refused to do so. We are not cowards. We are just law abiding.”

The governor said the peaceful attitude of Benue people who accommodate others should not be taken for granted.

He stressed that ‘the law must take its course to apprehend the criminal elements no matter how long it takes’.

Recall that scores of Edumoga natives were massacred last week by alleged herders.