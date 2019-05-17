Massimiliano Allegri Sacked As Juventus Manager

Advertisement

Massimiliano Allegri will cease to manage Juventus football club from the 2019/20 season, the Italian club announced on Friday.

Allegri’s sack is coming after he failed to help the club win the highly coveted Champions League trophy even after signing Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

The Italian club’s boss will be shown the door after overseeing the two remaining Serie A matches for Juventus. He joined the club in July 2014.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho are being rumoured to be Allegri’s possible replacement.

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season.

“The coach and the President, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow’s press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium,” a club statement from Juventus on Friday read.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, who was also rumoured to be among those being considered for the Juventus job, has ruled out the possibility of him joining the Italian club or any other club. He reportedly reiterated his commitment to Man City.