MASSOB Accuses Buhari Of Neglecting South East But Developing North

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under the attack of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

The group, in a statement by its spokesman, Samuel Edeson in Enugu on Thursday, accused Buhari of improving the northern part of the country but neglecting the eastern region.

According to the statement, the eastern railway corridor has been neglected for Abuja-Kaduna, the eastern seaports was abandoned for Kaduna dry port, among others.

Advertisement

The group said that these infrastructure were neglected because the federal government does not want the east to progress economically.

The statement read, “It is very clear that President Muhammadu Buhari and the northern cabal have perfected plans to establish northern agenda, which is to frustrate, destabilise and crush the entire eastern region because of their hatred for Biafra.

“Why are Lagos seaports functional and causing traffic gridlock from to Cele to Mile 2, Apapa and other parts of Lagos State?

“MASSOB wishes to inform the citizens that the Federal Government has opened Kaduna dry port for Igbo importers who are their primary target.

“Why are Calabar, Port Harcourt and Onitsha seaports not working? Because the Arewa cabals know that if these ports are operational, the entire eastern region will progress economically.

Advertisement

“This is the second phase of the economic blockade the Federal Government is using against Biafra.

“Nigeria railway is actively functioning in other parts of this entity called Nigeria but in the east, there is nothing like a train. The rail track has been vandalised by the same agents of the government.

“The railway quarters in the eastern region are death traps and some so-called Igbo leaders will be shouting ‘One Nigeria’. All railways in the east have been taking over by grasses and armed bandits.

“MASSOB wishes to remind Ndigbo of our think home agenda, Ndigbo must start relocating their industries, businesses and other investments back to Biafra land because of a bird at hand worth more in the bush.

“MASSOB reminds our people that Nigeria will never like you because of the pathological hatred they have against Ndigbo. All Igbo wealth in the northern region will one day be on fire in the name of religious crisis. Igbos who are still building, who built mansions and shopping malls in Lagos should also know that the godfather of Lagos state has perfected plans to revoke all properties owned by Ndigbo in Lagos state through the new puppet he installed as governor of Lagos state. MASSOB is urging Igbo businessmen especially the importers not to use any new port unless Calabar, Onitsha and Port Harcourt seaports are rehabilitated and functional.

Advertisement

“MASSOB advised that Ndigbo should use other neighbouring countries seaports because you cannot beat a child and at the same time stop him from crying.

“MASSOB advised Eastern governors to establish industries and mechanic villages in their respective States. They should also repair the abandoned ones by the federal government to avoid kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal acts in the Eastern region.”