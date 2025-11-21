MASSOB Says Nnnamdi Kanu’s Conviction Life Sentence For Ndigbo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Friday, rejected the life imprisonment slammed on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja found Kanu guilty of all the charges preferred against him by the federal government. The court presided over by Justice James Omotosho consequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

MASSOB’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu. Madu said by the conviction, President Bola Tinubu had set Nigeria “on irredeemable fire” and “finally shot the Nigeria State on her deteriorated foundation.”

Madu said the judgement was “a vengeance from a man playing the script loaded with pathological hatred and jealousy against Ndigbo using Nnamdi Kanu as a standard for Igbo attack.”

Quoting the statement, “We saw the unpretended and open anger and tribalistic nature of Justice James Omotosho during his biased and evil ruling, sentencing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to his master’s prison.

“Nigeria sentenced Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to life in prison for words spoken from foreign soil after illegally kidnapping him from Kenya, ignoring a United Nations ruling demanding his release, and prosecuting him under a law that no longer exists.”

MASSOB recalled that on November 18, Boko Haram co-founder and chief Islamic terrorist commander, Mamman Nur, responsible for over 2,000 deaths of Nigeria citizens, was sentenced to just five years in prison.

It said, “In Nigeria today, words from London carry a heavier penalty than mass murder. The real crime of Mazi was his bold exposure of the radical Islamic jihad consuming Nigeria and the government’s symbiotic relationship with the Islamic jihadist.

“That message, once controversial, is now undeniable. It is further evidence of the brutal, lawless, totalitarian nature of this genocidal regime of a clueless president.”

Madu further noted that Kanu was seized in Kenya in 2021, “not extradited, but illegally rendered”, noting that a court in Kenya had vindicated the fact that Kanu was extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria against international rules.

“Kenyan High Court Justice Anthony Mrima in June 2025, delivered in his judgement that the abduction and rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was a blatant violation of his fundamental rights.

“MASSOB was aware that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in their opinion released on both 2022 and 2025 stated that the deprivation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s liberty is arbitrary. They maintained that the appropriate remedy is his immediate release.”

He regretted that Nigeria designated IPOB a terrorist group even when the United States of America never designated IPOB as a terrorist organization.

According to the pro-Biafra group, “The US State Department on record since 2017 stated that United States of America has not considered IPOB as a terrorist organization. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was charged under a repealed anti-terror law, with no savings clause for pending cases.

“This injustice is not against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, it is against Ndigbo. Ndigbo have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Nigeria.”