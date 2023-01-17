MASSOB Warns Biafra Agitators Against Boycotting 2023 Polls In Southeast

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Tuesday, warned against boycotting the 2023 general elections in the Southeast by some pro-Biafra groups.

MASSOB is a pro-Biafra actualisation group founded by Mazi Ralph Uwazurike, a lawyer. Uwazurike has however left the group.

The position of MASSOB was made known after the group’s national executive council meeting presided by their leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in Enugu.

According to Comrade Samuel Edeson, MASSOB’s national director of information, the group would continue to champion the actualisation of Biafra, although ‘through the principles of non-violence and international diplomacy in collaboration and brotherhood with other progressive pro-Biafra groups’.

Edeson stated that, “MASSOB has realised that Biafrans cannot forcefully impose our desirable interest on the people of Nigeria.

“And also having understood the principles of non-violence, MASSOB unanimously agreed and resolved that Nigeria state will independently and internally conduct their political exercises, including general elections in Igbo land.

“MASSOB, in the wisdom of internationally recognized freedom of political participation and exercises, declares that this year’s general elections in Nigeria state will not be stopped or boycotted in Biafra land.

“The people of southeast region are free to participate in the electoral processes of Nigeria because our political space must be filled. MASSOB has allowed INEC to conduct elections in Biafra land for our people that still believe in the Nigeria state.”

Edeson advised pro-Biafra groups planning to boycott the elections ‘to stay at home during election days’, and avoid disrupting the exercise, warning against ‘anarchy and public betrayals’.

The meeting further resolved that “Having also realized the importance of political and economical powers and their usefulness for the self-determination of Biafra actualization and restoration, MASSOB declares that Ndigbo will massively participate in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections to elect credible, selfless and progressive persons to represent southeast political interests.

“MASSOB must continue with Biafra projects of actualization irrespective of both internal and external distractions.”

Recall that Mr Simon Ekpa, who was made the interim leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, had last year declared five days’ public holiday to sensitise people of Southeast not to participate in the 2023 general elections in a bid to actualise Biafra.

Ekpa’s emergence followed the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, founder of IPOB, by the federal government. Kanu is being tried over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail, and treason.