Mattawale: Protesters Are Ignorant, Rented Crowd— Zamfara APC

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara has urged the state minister of defence Bello Mattawale not to be distracted by the anti-progressive elements protesting against him, as they are ignorant, rented crowd who did not have an iota of what they were doing.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Gusau by the Zamfara state APC publicity secretary Yusuf Idris said the protesters are anti-progressive elements who do not mean well for the state.

“The attention of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has been drawn to a malicious protest orchestrated by some anti-progressive persons against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle”.

“The protesters, largely made up of a rented crowd and those who did not have an iota of what they were doing, marched to the Headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja with their frivolous claims against the Minister and former governor of Zamfara and asking the anti-graft agency to investigate the Minister”.

He disclosed that the issue being raised is an over-flogged one.

“In fact, if the claims were true, the EFCC would have since made the details available to the public.

“The rented crowd were ignorant of the national laws constitutional and judicial process in the operations of anti-graft agencies against a suspect resorted to a protest of envy and vendetta against the rising popularity of the Minister Bello Matawalle”

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) response to sponsored protesters explains to them that the commission’s constitutional mandate is not driven by personal vendettas, political differences, and tribal sentiments but focused on upholding the rule of law and combating financial crimes without fear or favour”.

According to the statement, such protests have been coming from Matawalle’s political rivals organised by a few people from Matawalle’s home state, “sometimes using non-Zamfara indigenes who never knew the road to Zamfara and the latest, using people idling in the outskirts of Abuja and beggars to hold placards that they could not even read what the content said against the Minister”.

He said in Zamfara, the Minister’s support has continued unabated and they strongly believe that such failed protests will always meet brick walls and embarrassment to the sponsors who are presently trying to hide their faces over failure through sponsored protests to distract Matawalle from carrying his assigned national responsibility.

“At the party level, we know these people and we know their antics and political strength (if they have any) and we want to assure them that their envy against Matawalle will lead them nowhere because the Minister who is the APC leader in Zamfara, has since moved on with his life and has always shown readiness to work with anyone for the progress of Zamfara and Nigeria.

“The party leadership at all levels is with you and ready to defend the policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at all levels.

‘We are calling on the Minister to continue with his efforts to achieve peace and security throughout Nigeria for every citizen to go about his legitimate business without fear of being attacked or kidnapped.

“We urged the minister not to be distracted by the anti-progressive elements who don’t mean well for Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole”.