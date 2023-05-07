Max Air: Passenger Narrates How Airline ‘Ignored’ Warning After Abuja-Bound Aircraft Tyre Pulled Out Mid-Air

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A passenger aboard the Max Air aircraft that crash-landed at the Abuja international airport on Sunday has narrated his experience to THE WHISTLER.

The plane’s tyre burst during landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Sharing his account of the incident with THE WHISTLER via phone call, Dr. Bestman E. Nwabueze, said after they took off from Yola airport, one of the tyre allegedly pulled out mid-air.

According to him, an official working with Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, reached out to one of the air hostesses, asking her to tell the pilot to alert the control tower prior to the aircraft’s landing in Abuja.

He claimed the air hostess ignored the complaint.

“On taking off, a tyre pulled out while it was up; so, a lady that works with FAAN now told the air hostess that they should tell the pilot that before we get to Abuja, they should inform the control tower so that firefighters would be on ground.

“Did you know that they did not do that? They ignored that,” he said.

Nwabueze added that immediately the aircraft landed in Abuja, the affected tyres burst and caught fire and that they were all inside for close to 20 minutes before the fire fighters came and they were eventually evacuated.

Max Air Tyres Burst During Landing

He said prior to the intervention of firefighters, the doors remained closed but himself and others had to raise alarm.

“God protected us and we got to the (Abuja) airport (and) as soon as they touched down, they didn’t even call firefighters, the thing now hit the ground and the other tyres burst.

“Do you know that they didn’t even open door for us(immediately)?

“They didn’t even want us to snap. They now brought cars and evacuated us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the airline in a statement shared via its Twitter page on Sunday stated that the aircraft experienced two tyre bursts on landing Abuja, and the emergency response team responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“On May 7th, 2023, a Max Air flight with 143 passengers and 01 infant on board, departing from Yola at around 14:05, was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15:00.

“We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound. The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time.

“They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings.

“The aircraft tires are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp for further investigations before being released for future flights,” the airline stated.