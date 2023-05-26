May 29 Inauguration: FRSC Deploys 365 Officers, 40 Patrol Vehicles To Eagle Square

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has ordered the deployment of 365 personnel, 40 patrol vehicles, 15 BIKES, and 10 tow trucks to ensure safety of road users and ease of movement along all routes leading to the Eagle Square venue of the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was made known in a statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer.

According to the statement, the Corps also deployed 155 traffic cones, 15 ambulances, 84 patrolites, and a number of reflective tapes to augment the entrenchment of safety and ease of movement across board.

However, Biu directed FRSC personnel deployed to collaborate with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force as well as other security organisations detailed for the national programme.

He also called on road users to comply with restrictions of movement around areas cordoned off by security operatives so as to allow for a seamless inauguration programme.

The areas to be cordoned for diversion of traffic are as follows: Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/ Total Filling Station, Federal Capital Development Authority Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS, Ministry of Women Affairs junction, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eagle Square ( Phase 1&2).

Others are; Kur Mohammed Road/ National Mosque, Abia House Junction, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Gama Junction/ Transcorp, Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, CEDDI Plaza, NNPC Twin Towers as well as NNPC/ NBS.

The Corps personnel have been advised to play an active role in piloting dignitaries from the following locations; Old Parade Ground – Eagle Square, International Conference Centre, Eagle Square, and Eagle Square Pavilion. The Corps will also engage in strategic crowd control in and around the inauguration venue.