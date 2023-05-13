May 29: ‘It Is Like Calling For Anarchy’ — Nigerian Elders Warn Against Suspension Of Tinubu’s Swearing-In

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President, National Patriotic Elders’ Forum of Nigeria, Dr Bature AbdulAziz has described those calling for the suspension of swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as ignorant of the law.

Advertisement

AbdulAziz told journalists in Kano on Sunday that the renewed calls for the suspension of swearing-in of the president-elect could destabilise the country.

He said: “Some people are ignorantly talking about the swearing-in of the president-elect in spite of the provisions of the Nigeria Constitution and the laws.

“The matter is in court and clearly explained by the law.

“Calling for the suspension of the swearing-In of the president-elect beyond May 29 is like calling for anarchy because Nigeria would be without government, and become a norman land.

“I am worried that some people are hellbent in causing uncertainties in the country for reason best known to them.

Advertisement

“Why are you calling for the suspension of the swearing-in, what you are asking for has no position in the law”.

He said the law permitted the president-elect and any governor-elect to proceed with the swearing-in while the case is still in court.