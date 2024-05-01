May Day: Kaduna Gov, Sani Announces N500m Revolving Loans Scheme For Workers

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani on Wednesday flagged off the implementation of N500mn revolving loans for civil servants in the state.

The governor symbolically presented the dummy cheques to some workers to mark the 2023 May Day which was held at the Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna.

Sani while inaugurating the N500m revolving loans scheme assured the workers that more economic initiatives would be unfolded for workers in the state soon.

This was just as the governor, while appreciating organised labour for the good working relationship with his administration, said he would continue to prioritise workers welfare and equip them appropriately within available resources.

Emphasising that a committed and motivated workforce was critical to the achievement of his administration’s Rural Transformation Agenda, the governor insisted that the development of the citizenry comes “first” as good governance was all about the people.

He said, “The people must, at all times, be the centre of development. Government exists to cater for the security and welfare of the people. If we remove the people from our calculations, the government loses legitimacy and creates conditions for instability.

“For me as Governor of Kaduna State, this year’s May Day is of great significance for two reasons. This is the first May Day Celebration since I became the Governor of Kaduna State. Secondly, the State enjoyed industrial harmony throughout the year. I therefore salute you, the trade union leaders and members for your patriotism and understanding of the State’s precarious fiscal situation.

“We have forged a strategic partnership with the Labour Unions to advance the interests of workers and improve the living conditions of the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State. The Labour Unions have participated in all our committees on distribution of palliatives.

“As part of our economic empowerment packages for Kaduna State civil servants, we have commenced the implementation of the N500 Million Revolving Loan Scheme. Other economic empowerment initiatives will soon unfold for workers in Kaduna State.

“We are attracting investments to create job opportunities for our citizens. We are training and retraining workers to put them in good stead to contribute effectively to the economic development of our dear state.

“The Government under my leadership will continue to prioritise workers’ welfare and equip them appropriately within available resources, conscious of the fact that a committed and motivated workforce is critical to the achievement of our Rural Transformation Agenda.

“Human capital development and poverty reduction will continue to receive robust government attention through investment in education, health, agriculture, housing, micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as support to security agencies as they tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.”

Earlier in his address, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Ayuba Suleiman, hailed the governor for prioritising workers’ welfare through prompt payment of salaries and allowances, as well as involvement of the labour unions in decision making in the state.

Suleiman, however, urged the governor to intensify efforts towards ensuring peace and security across the state, thereby creating a conducive environment for work and productivity.

He also stressed the need for the current administration to embark on job creation, especially the recruitment of qualified applicants that would add to the pool of the state workforce.

This was even as NLC Chief called on the governor to intervene over the arbitrary dismissal of 480 workers of Kaduna Electric without recourse to procedures.

Suleiman, also reminded the governor of the plight of employees of the state water corporation that have spent over 7 months without salary.

“These are men and women with families and responsibilities to cater for, unfortunately, they have become destitute over a situation that is no fault of theirs,” he added.