May Day: Speaker Abbas Salutes Workers For Contributions To National Development

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has hailed Nigerian workers for their immense contributions to the growth and development of the country.

The speaker in his message commemorating the 2024 edition of Workers’ Day, which is marked on May 1 of every year said, “labour is a critical stakeholder in nation-building, adding that their contributions in the public and private sectors are immeasurable.”

“I charge you to be patriotic and dedicated in service to the fatherland, I also assure you of better welfare under the President Tinubu led administration.”

“The policies and programmes of the current administration are geared towards creating more jobs and reducing unemployment rates.”

The Speaker tasked the two umbrella bodies of workers in Nigeria, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, with prioritising negotiations and dialogue with the government on any issue affecting them, noting that ‘jaw-jaw is better than war-war’.

Speaker Abbas also said, “The House and the National Assembly by extension will support and work with the Executive arm of the government on legislation that will improve the welfare and productivity of workers.”

The Speake wished Nigerian workers happy celebrations.