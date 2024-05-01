MAY DAY: ‘Work With Pride’ For National Development, First Lady Urges Nigerians

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on the nation’s workforce to redouble their efforts towards enhancing national development and productivity.

Mrs Tinubu made this known on Wednesday, in her address to mark the 2024 International Workers Day celebration.

She said, “I acknowledge the immense contributions of our nation’s workforce which is renowned for its dedication, resilience, and innovation.”

The first lady urged citizens to not only celebrate but also to contemplate how they can contribute to a more efficient and productive workforce.

“Today, let us not only celebrate work but also reflect on how we can be a better and more productive workforce.

“On this Workers’ Day, I celebrate the spirit of work with pride. May it continue to be a source of strength, prosperity, and national progress for Nigeria.

“I therefore salute the teachers who nurture young minds, the farmers who cultivate our land, the doctors and nurses who safeguard our health,” she acknowledged.

Furthermore, Mrs. Tinubu extended her appreciation to engineers and countless other professionals whose efforts contribute to the nation’s development.

She said, “I salute the engineers who build our infrastructure, and countless others who dedicate their skills and energy to building a better Nigeria.”

The first lady reiterated her commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at fostering a more vibrant and productive workforce, emphasizing the role of each person in Nigeria’s journey towards progress and prosperity.