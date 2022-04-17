May Nigeria Experience Resurrection, NBA President Prays In Easter Message

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata has wished the nation speedy recovery from economic hardship and insecurity.

Akpata stated this in his Easter celebration message to lawyers and the general public on Sunday.

“As we celebrate the most important event in the Christian calendar, the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, I wish all Lawyers and indeed all Nigerians, the joy and blessings of the season.

“It is my fervent prayer that like Christ, our dear nation will experience resurrection and shall break free from the throes of insecurity, economic hardship and the myriad of other socio-political challenges that have virtually entombed her,” he stated on his Facebook page.

Akpata further advised Nigerians to be ready to vote leaders that will transform the country.

“I am also entreating the Almighty, as we approach yet another election cycle, to guide us in choosing a crop of leaders that will mid-wife this rebirth and hopefully ensure that never again will we find ourselves at this sorry pass, ” he added.