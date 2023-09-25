Mba Visits Enugu Collapsed Bridge, Calls For Concession Of Project

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Enugu Governor Mr Peter Mbah, Monday, called for a new road maintenance model to guarantee a better condition and longevity of Nigerians roads.

THE WHISTLER reports that the bridge of New Artisan and the NNPC Mega Station along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway collapsed today.

Mba thanked God that no life was lost. He however called on the federal government to consider a concession of all the federal roads in each state to the state governments for proper maintenance in conjunction with the private sector.

In his words, “I think the question should be whether the current model of federal road maintenance is working or not. I think that is the bigger question that we must ask.

“Today, we are here witnessing a tragedy that has just occurred. We are fortunate enough that no life was lost, but this could have been prevented entirely. So, the people can no longer ply this route because of this tragedy. This shows clearly that we do not have a sound federal road maintenance model.

“The bridge collapse didn’t just happen. These threats could have been identified if we had routine or regular maintenance.

“Perhaps the way to go is to find a way to concession these roads to the states. The states need to take charge of the roads within their domains and there has to be a conversation around the funding models.”

The state works commissioner, Mr Gerald Otiji, had earlier advised commuters to use Nza Street through New Haven or ply Ogui Road and Abakaliki Road to their various destinations, while the authorities come up with measures for immediate repair on the failed section of the bridge.