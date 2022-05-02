Mbaka, British Firm to Build 500-Bed University Hospital, Waste Conversion Firm In Enugu

A British firm, HP Kapital Limited, is to partner the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) to build a 500-bed university hospital in Enugu.

The partnership will also establish three other factories with specialisation in waste management plant and other facilities.

This was gathered, Monday, when the delegation of the firms visited Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The delegation was led by Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of AMEN, and included the group chairman of HP Kapital Limited, Nandishwar Kaushal.

The delegation informed the governor that the centre would serve as a multifunctional facility to include a university hospital of international standards with specialized medical services such as a helipad and air ambulance, a five star hotel, recreation facility and convention centre.

The delegation also informed the governor of their plan to build an energy plant to manage waste and convert it to wealth.

They equally said they would build three factories that would employ 600 people locally.

Responding, Gov Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the project. He said it was in line with the accomplishments of his administration in creating jobs for the youths and providing qualitative and affordable healthcare services to residents of the state.

The governor said Fr Mbaka had paid his dues, adding that ‘his administration will encourage any venture that would create jobs and add value to the economy of the state and the living standard of the people’.

In his words, “I want to assure that the state government will do all that is required giving our limited resources.”

The group chairman of HP Kapital Limited, Kaushal, said the university hospital would be affiliated to Enugu State University of Technology and AU University in Britain

“The degrees that will be issued will be in collaboration with your university and AU British University,” he said.

He said the company ‘hopes to have an initial strength of 7,500 students in a number of different curriculums, not only medicine. The staff accommodation is going to be 2,500 people locally and internationally’.

He said, “The partnership will help the needy and the less privileged. We’ll treat the 10 percent of all beds, no matter the cost of the bill, free so far those persons are registered citizens of Enugu State.”

Fr Mbaka, in a speech, said, “The generation to come will know that this project came to be in Gov Ugwuany’s time.

“The project is coming to Enugu State because of the existing peace and the enabling environment provided by the governor.

“The HP Kapital Limited is not just coming as a mono entrepreneurial team; we are partnering with them. It is a holistic partnership between them and Adoration Ministry. All you have suggested are in tandem with our vision and mission.

“More so when you talked about the charitable dimension and how this will be beneficial to the inherent resident community; it is a part and parcel of our dream.”