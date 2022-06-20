Mbaka Distances Self From Protest, Urges Faithful To Respect Bishop

The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, Monday, distanced himself from Sunday’s protest organized by the presumed members of the ministry.

The protest followed suspension of religious activities of the ministry by the Catholic bishop of Enugu, Bishop Calistus Onaga, over Fr Mbaka’s utterances on his alleged stinginess of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

THE WHISTLER reports that thousands of Adoration members yesterday protested at Emene, the suburb of the ministry, over the action of the bishop. Some of them were calling for the removal of the bishop.

Mbaka distanced himself from the protest in a statement he personally signed. According to him, “My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity.

“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga, on June 17, 2022. May I therefore appeal to the faithful, in particular members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear bishop should desist from such. The bishop is the Shepherd of the church in the diocese, and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times are expected to be respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.

“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice. Adoration Ministry is ever submissive to the mother church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the ministry.”