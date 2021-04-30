Mbaka Turned Against Buhari After Begging For Contracts But Was Denied – Presidency

The Presidency has hit back at reverend father Ejike Mbaka after the cleric called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari on the grounds that the president had failed to address insecurity in the country.

Mbaka on Wednesday withdrew support for Buhari’s administration more than six years after he campaigned for the president against the then incumbent Goodluck Jonathan.

But in a statement on Friday, Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, claimed that the reason Mbaka turned against his principal after supporting the president two times to win election was because the cleric begged the president for contracts and was denied.

Shehu explained in a four-paragraph statement that presidential aides were stunned when Mbaka allegedly accompanied some contractors to the presidency to solicit for contracts from the president.

“Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Mbaka, during a programme at his Adoration Ministry, Enugu, had warned that the country may be headed for doom should the legislature fail to impeach Buhari.

“Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country. The National Assembly should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign,” Mbaka had said, adding that, “…something worse than what they can never imagine will happen to the members” should the federal lawmakers fail to impeach the president.

He said, “enough has to be enough. There is time for everything” adding that, “Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country. The National Assembly should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign.”

In the run-up to the 2015 presidential election, Mbaka had proclaimed a revelation that Jonathan would lose the election.

He had heavily criticized the former president’s poor handling of the country’s security challenges and alleged widespread corruption.

President Buhari had received Mbaka at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after defeating the incumbent in the 2015 presidential election.

“Thank you very much for what you have done and said,” Buhari had told Mbaka.

“It brought you out to the whole country as a man of courage. It was honest and well delivered. It has gone into the records as one of the best concerns expressed from the pulpit, not because it favoured me and my party, the All Progressives Congress, but because it was good for the country.”