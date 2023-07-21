Mbappe Up For Sale As PSG Removes Player From Pre-Season Tour

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

French forward, Kylian Mbappe, has been removed from the pre-season squad of Paris Saint German, amid speculations that he might leave the club this season.

According to sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is up for sale and was excluded from the pre-season tour in Japan. He would miss the club’s friendly match against Al-Nassr, Cerezo Osaka and Inter Milan in the Asian country.

This followed the expiration of a two-week ultimatum given to him by the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, to sign a new contract or prepare to be sold.

Al-Khelaifi had insisted that Mbappe was not bigger than the club and would be sold if he fails to sign a new contract.

“We want him to stay but he can’t leave for free. There was a verbal agreement and he had discussed it in an interview.

“And I was really shocked to learn that he had decided to leave for free. It’s very disappointing because Mbappe is a fantastic boy, a real gentleman and to leave for free, weakening the biggest club in France, it’s not him. When I heard the news, I was shocked and disappointed.”

“It’s for him to decide for himself next week, or at most in the next two weeks,” he continued. “And if he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It’s like that for him and everyone else. Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear.

“By the standards of football, you never see your best player leave for free. It just doesn’t happen,” he had said.

However, Mbappe has refused to agree to a new contract with PSG and has reportedly been considering offers from other clubs, especially Real Madrid.