Mbeumo, Amorim Win Premier League October Awards

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been named the Premier League manager of the month for the first time.

United won all three of their matches in October – the first time they have done so since the Portuguese manager took charge in November 2024.

He becomes the first United manager since since Erik ten Hag in November 2023 to win the honour.

“The credit is not mine, the credit is for my players,” Amorim said.

“They did really well, and our goal is to win the next one [award], because it means we win football matches and that is our goal.”

Advertisement

Man Utd began October with an impressive 2-0 win over high-flying Sunderland and followed that up with a dramatic 2-1 success at fierce rivals Liverpool, winning at Anfield for the first time in nearly 10 years.

United ended the month with a 4-2 home victory against Brighton & Hove Albion, which sent them, temporarily, into the top four.

Amorim becomes just the sixth Portuguese head coach to take the monthly honour, following Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho, Andre Villas-Boas, Bruno Lage and most recently Vitor Pereira with Wolverhampton Wanderers in April 2025.

Similarly, Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo has been voted the Player of the Month for October 2025, winning the award for the first time in his career.

Mbeumo was sensational for Manchester United last month. The winger’s league-high four goal involvements helped his club to win three consecutive matches, the first time they have done so in a season since February 2024.

Advertisement

The Cameroon international either scored or assisted in all three of Man Utd’s victories, beginning the month by setting up Mason Mount’s opener in the 2-0 triumph over Sunderland.

Against Liverpool, he raced through on goal to give his side the lead after just 62 seconds as Man Utd went on to secure their first Premier League win at Anfield since 2015.

Man Utd’s No 19 ended October by scoring a brace as Ruben Amorim’s team beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 at Old Trafford. That made Mbeumo his team’s top scorer in the Premier League this season, with four goals.

He is the first Man Utd player to win the Player of the Month award since Bruno Fernandes in March 2025.